IBM Pairs With BMW to Market Connected Car Services

International Business Machines Corp. said Wednesday it is working with BMW to provide cloud-based data management for the German automaker's recently launched connected car initiative, a move by the centenarian tech giant.

IBM Launches Watson for Financial Regulation

IBM on Wednesday formally launched a Watson product for financial regulation, rolling out artificial-intelligence tools to help financial institutions comply with rules and detect possible financial crimes.

Global Advertising Growth to Slow Slightly This Year

Worldwide advertising revenue growth is expected to decline slightly this year, dragged down by more traditional mediums like television and print and a slowdown in the U.S. and U.K.

Soupman Inc. of 'Seinfeld' Fame Seeks Bankruptcy Protection

Soupman Inc., of "Seinfeld" fame, filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday, just weeks after a top company executive was indicted on charges of tax evasion.

Facebook User Faces Criminal Charge for Posting 'Deadpool' Movie

A Fresno, Calif., man allegedly posted a copy of the movie "Deadpool" on his Facebook page while the hit film was still in theaters, according to the U.S. Justice Department, which charged him with copyright infringement.

David Bonderman Resigns From Uber Board in Wake of Disrespectful Comment

The chairman and co-founder of private-equity firm TPG resigned from the board of Uber Technologies hours after he made a sexist remark during a companywide meeting on Tuesday to address problems with the ride-hailing company's workplace culture.

Once High-Flying Anbang Chief Isn't Able to Do His Job

Anbang Insurance said Chairman and Chief Executive Wu Xiaohui handed over his duties for personal reasons, hours after a media report said he could be in trouble with the Chinese government.

Clarke Challenges JHL Bid for Mountain Pass Mine

Virginia entrepreneur Tom Clarke has sought to disqualify a bidding consortium led by JHL Capital Group from a planned auction of the sole U.S. source of rare earths, the Mountain Pass mine in California.

Uber's Party Is Over: New Curbs on Alcohol, Office Flings

Alcohol-soaked parties, controlled substances, office romances and free dinner: those are the hallmarks of Uber's raucous workplace-and many other startups.

How Rare Is Uber Chief's Leave? Extremely

A search of SEC filings over the past decade shows only a handful of CEOs of publicly traded companies opted or were forced to take a break for nonmedical reasons.

June 14, 2017 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)