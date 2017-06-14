Energy Down as Inventory Data Hits Oil Prices -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers fell as oil futures hit a seven-month low in the wake of an inventory report. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a smaller-than-expected decline in crude oil stockpiles last week, with a decrease of 1.7 million barrels shy of the 2.6 million forecast by analysts. Further, stockpiles of oil products increased, with gasoline inventories rising by 2.1 million barrels.
Continue Reading Below
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 14, 2017 16:11 ET (20:11 GMT)