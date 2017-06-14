China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, June 14 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 929,348 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jun-17 12,200 12,670 12,200 12,290 12,445 -155 18 250
Jul-17 12,450 12,750 12,450 12,630 12,365 265 6 116
Aug-17 12,685 12,800 12,685 12,745 12,575 170 6 80
Sep-17 12,350 12,980 12,320 12,685 12,540 145 835,854 475,100
Oct-17 12,430 13,030 12,420 12,855 12,695 160 172 144
Nov-17 12,450 13,050 12,425 12,715 12,660 55 768 3,010
Jan-18 14,340 15,045 14,320 14,715 14,560 155 91,644 68,234
Mar-18 14,980 15,185 14,980 15,085 14,725 360 8 102
Apr-18 15,040 15,040 15,040 15,040 14,770 270 2 54
May-18 14,645 15,300 14,580 14,965 14,800 165 870 1,306
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 14, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)