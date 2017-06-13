Tech Sector Rebounds From Recent Losses -- Technology Roundup

Shares of tech companies rebounded from recent losses.

Facebook, Amazon.com, Apple and Alphabet's Google retreated in the last several sessions amid a debate among investors and analysts about the valuations of the megacap tech stocks that led gainers in the broader market this year.

Uber Technologies Chief Executive Travis Kalanick will take an indefinite leave of absence from the company and transfer his responsibilities to his direct reports while he is away, a huge shift for the highflying startup amid a sweeping investigation into its workplace culture.

Alphabet's Google unit has agreed on the amount of tax arrears Indonesia says the technology company hasn't paid since 2009, a government official said Tuesday.

