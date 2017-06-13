U.S. Stocks Boosted by Recovering Technology Shares

A recovery in the shares of technology companies helped lift U.S. stock indexes Tuesday.

U.S. Producer Prices Flat in May

The producer-price index for final demand, measuring changes in the prices that U.S. companies receive for their goods and services, remained unchanged in May from the prior month, matching economists' expectations, the Labor Department said.

ECB Moves Some Reserves to Yuan From Dollars

The European Central Bank said it switched EUR500 million ($560 million) of its foreign-currency reserves into yuan from U.S. dollars, marking the central bank's first investment in the Chinese currency.

ECB's Smets: Durable Inflation Signal Needed to End Stimulus

The European Central Bank is seeking signs of a durable rise in the eurozone's inflation rate to determine whether it is time to unwind massive monetary stimulus measures, a top policy maker said.

BOC's Poloz Confident 2015 Rate Cuts Have 'Done Their Work'

Bank of Canada Gov. Stephen Poloz in a Canadian Broadcasting Corp. interview said the rate cuts it delivered in 2015 "have done their work, " reinforcing a "hawkish" message the central bank delivered a day earlier that pushed the Canadian dollar upward.

Oil Falls After OPEC Says Its Crude Output Picked Up in May

Oil prices turned lower Tuesday after Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said it had produced more crude in May.

U.S. Ruling Helps Advance Venezuela Creditor Claims

A U.S. court ruled that a Canadian mining company can seek to seize Venezuelan assets, a step forward for dozens of companies pursuing legal claims against the South American country.

White House to Start Planning for Its Fed Chief; Could It Be Yellen?

The U.S.'s two most powerful economic-policy players-the president and leader of the central bank-are off to a surprisingly smooth start.

Saudi Arabia Cuts U.S. Oil Exports to Ease Supply Glut

The kingdom is slashing its U.S. oil exports to a near three-decade low for this time of the year, intensifying its efforts to reduce bloated inventories that have been pummeling crude prices.

Europe's First Brexit Shot: It Wants Clearing Back From London

Europe fired its first broadside at the City of London since the Brexit vote, making a grab for the U.K.'s vast clearing market.

