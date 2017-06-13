U.S. Stocks Boosted by Recovering Technology Shares

A recovery in the shares of technology companies helped lift U.S. stock indexes Tuesday.

U.S. Producer Prices Flat in May

The producer-price index for final demand, measuring changes in the prices that U.S. companies receive for their goods and services, remained unchanged in May from the prior month, matching economists' expectations, the Labor Department said.

BOC's Poloz Confident 2015 Rate Cuts Have 'Done Their Work'

Bank of Canada Gov. Stephen Poloz in a Canadian Broadcasting Corp. interview said the rate cuts it delivered in 2015 "have done their work, " reinforcing a "hawkish" message the central bank delivered a day earlier that pushed the Canadian dollar upward.

Oil Stems Losses as Saudi Arabia Cuts Exports

Oil prices on built on Monday's modest gains, supported by reports that Saudi Arabia will cut its supplies to Asia and the U.S., even as investors remain skeptical that production cuts led by Middle Eastern producers and Russia are helping to alleviate a years-long market glut.

U.S. Ruling Helps Advance Venezuela Creditor Claims

A U.S. court ruled that a Canadian mining company can seek to seize Venezuelan assets, a step forward for dozens of companies pursuing legal claims against the South American country.

White House to Start Planning for Its Fed Chair; Could It Be Yellen?

The U.S.'s two most powerful economic-policy players-the president and leader of the central bank-are off to a surprisingly smooth start.

Saudi Arabia Cuts U.S. Oil Exports to Ease Supply Glut

The kingdom is slashing its U.S. oil exports to a near three-decade low for this time of the year, intensifying its efforts to reduce bloated inventories that have been pummeling crude prices.

Europe's First Brexit Shot: It Wants Clearing Back From London

Europe fired its first broadside at the City of London since the Brexit vote, making a grab for the U.K.'s vast clearing market.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Tech Analysts Rule Out a Dot-com Type Bubble

U.K. Households Squeezed as Inflation Jumps

Consumer prices in the U.K. rose in May at the fastest annual rate for almost four years, intensifying a squeeze on households just as the country faces a prolonged spell of political uncertainty.

