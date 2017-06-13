Global Shares Advance Ahead of Central Bank Meetings

Global stocks rose as shares of technology companies showed signs of recovering from a recent rout.

U.K. Households Squeezed as Inflation Jumps

Consumer prices in the U.K. rose in May at the fastest annual rate for almost four years, intensifying a squeeze on households just as the country faces a prolonged spell of political uncertainty.

Saudi Arabia Cuts U.S. Oil Exports to Ease Supply Glut

The kingdom is slashing its U.S. oil exports to a near three-decade low for this time of the year, intensifying its efforts to reduce bloated inventories that have been pummeling crude prices.

Trump Team Proposes Broad Rethink of Financial Rulebook

The Trump administration proposed a wide-ranging rethink of the rules governing the U.S. financial sector in a report that makes scores of recommendations that have been on the banking industry's wish list for years.

China's Bond Yields Throw Another Curve

In the latest sign of stress in China's market, yields on 10-year government bonds fell to 3.55%, well below the one-year debt's 3.61%, a situation unseen since June 2013.

Ross Confident Administration Can Negotiate Better Trade Terms

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross expressed confidence that the Trump administration can achieve better trade terms through negotiations with trading partners, rather than immediately turning to tariffs or other punitive measures that could generate retaliation or other economic repercussions.

Senate Draws Up Bill to Impose More Sanctions on Russia

The Senate unveiled a package of additional economic sanctions on Russia, aiming to punish Moscow for its military activities in Europe and the Middle East as well as its alleged attempts to interfere in Western elections.

Mnuchin Urges Congress to Lift Debt Ceiling Before August Recess

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday the Treasury can fund the government through "the beginning of September" and urged lawmakers to raise the government's federal borrowing limit before they leave for their summer recess.

Small-Business Owners Maintain Confidence on Policy Reform Prospects

Small-business owners maintained steady confidence in May, according to a Tuesday report, amid hopes that Congress and the Trump administration will move forward with tax and health care reform.

Australian Business Conditions Softer in May

Australian business conditions eased slightly in May, backing away from the multiyear highs that has marked the business environment so far in 2017, while confidence slumped.

June 13, 2017 07:16 ET (11:16 GMT)