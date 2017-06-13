Global Stocks Extend Gains

Continue Reading Below

Stock markets extended their gains in Asia early Wednesday, as global technology shares staged a recovery ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates.

Bank of Japan Seeks to Learn From Fed's Taper Tantrum

The Bank of Japan is taking baby steps toward detailing its exit strategy despite the continuing gulf between consumer prices that are barely rising and an inflation target of 2%.

Trump Administration's Bank Plan Heralds End of Crisis Era

The Trump administration's new plan for bank oversight is raising industry expectations that a postcrisis era of increased regulation is over.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Survey Shows Fed Balance-Sheet Reduction Not Priced Into Markets

Markets aren't ready for the Federal Reserve to start shrinking its big asset portfolio later this year, according to a recent survey by a policy research firm.

Elizabeth Warren Calls for Targeted Deregulation of Community Banks

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) said Senate Democrats are willing to pursue targeted changes for regulations affecting community banks and credit unions as Congress moves to review postcrisis financial regulations.

Commercial Mortgage Borrowers Finding It Harder to Pay Debts

Commercial real estate owners paid off maturing loans at a slower rate in May as they found it harder to refinance their buildings, according to Morningstar Credit Ratings LLC.

Treasury Plans Additional Reports on Financial Oversight

The Treasury Department isn't done studying oversight of the financial industry, said Craig Phillips, the counselor to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

ECB's Smets: Durable Inflation Signal Needed to End Stimulus

The European Central Bank is seeking signs of a durable rise in the eurozone's inflation rate to determine whether it is time to unwind massive monetary stimulus measures, a top policy maker said.

Trump Financial Blueprint Will Help Senators Craft Regulatory Rollback, Lawmaker Says

Senate Banking Committee Chairman Mike Crapo (R., Idaho) on Tuesday said the Trump administration's broad blueprint for rolling back postcrisis rules will help senators craft a bipartisan financial overhaul.

Senate Republicans Push to Reach Health Deal

Senate Republicans are racing to bridge divisions over rickety insurance markets and billions of dollars in insurance subsidies in their pursuit of a health-care deal.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2017 23:15 ET (03:15 GMT)