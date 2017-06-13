Global Shares Advance Ahead of Central Bank Meetings

Global stocks mostly inched higher Tuesday as shares of technology companies showed signs of recovering from a recent rout.

Trump Team Proposes Broad Rethink of Financial Rulebook

The Trump administration proposed a wide-ranging rethink of the rules governing the U.S. financial sector in a report that makes scores of recommendations that have been on the banking industry's wish list for years.

China's Bond Yields Throw Another Curve

In the latest sign of stress in China's market, yields on 10-year government bonds fell to 3.55%, well below the one-year debt's 3.61%, a situation unseen since June 2013.

Ross Confident Administration Can Negotiate Better Trade Terms

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross expressed confidence that the Trump administration can achieve better trade terms through negotiations with trading partners, rather than immediately turning to tariffs or other punitive measures that could generate retaliation or other economic repercussions.

Senate Draws Up Bill to Impose More Sanctions on Russia

The Senate unveiled a package of additional economic sanctions on Russia, aiming to punish Moscow for its military activities in Europe and the Middle East as well as its alleged attempts to interfere in Western elections.

Mnuchin Urges Congress to Lift Debt Ceiling Before August Recess

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday the Treasury can fund the government through "the beginning of September" and urged lawmakers to raise the government's federal borrowing limit before they leave for their summer recess.

Australian Business Conditions Softer in May

Australian business conditions eased slightly in May, backing away from the multiyear highs that has marked the business environment so far in 2017, while confidence slumped.

U.S. Budget Deficit Widens

The U.S. budget deficit widened through the first eight months of the fiscal year, highlighting challenges for the Trump administration as it looks to cut taxes and rebalance spending prioriti

High Court Ruling Could Speed Competition in Biosimilars Market

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a ruling that could allow cheaper, copycat versions of biotechnology drugs to be sold more quickly.

Bank of Canada to Assess Whether 'Considerable' Stimulus Still Required

Canadian growth is broadening across industries and regions, and policy makers will assess whether ultralow interest rates are still required should the trend continue, the Bank of Canada's second-highest ranking official said Monday.

