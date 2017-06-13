Oil Falls After OPEC Says Its Crude Output Picked Up in May

Oil prices turned lower Tuesday after Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said it had produced more crude in May.

Saudi Arabia Cuts U.S. Oil Exports to Ease Supply Glut

The kingdom is slashing its U.S. oil exports to a near three-decade low for this time of the year, intensifying its efforts to reduce bloated inventories that have been pummeling crude prices.

OPEC Oil Production Rose in May

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said it produced more crude oil in May, underscoring the fragility of the cartel's agreement with other big producers to cut output and stabilize a slumping market.

Total Eclipse: Oil Giant Sees its Future in Electricity

Sensing a peak in demand for crude oil, France's Total is betting it can also produce and sell electricity. It is investing in solar panels to produce energy, batteries to store it and utilities to deliver it.

Energy Companies Seek Out Deal Makers

The energy sector is thirsty for finance executives with deal-making skills as rising oil prices spur merger activity and companies seek to fill vacancies created during the market bust.

World Coal Output Fell by Record Amount in 2016

Global coal production saw its largest decrease on record in 2016, as China and the U.S. dug up less of the commodity and burned less of it for electricity, BP PLC said in the U.K. oil and gas giant's annual energy review.

U.S. Lawsuit Links $2.2 Billion Deal to Malaysian 1MDB Scandal

U.S. authorities are investigating the $2.2 billion purchase of a U.S. energy company by a Middle Eastern government investment fund that was arranged by Goldman Sachs and netted one investor a $300 million windfall in less than a week, according to a government lawsuit and people familiar with the investigation.

GenOn Plant Owners Sue Over NRG-Backed Restructuring

Landlords for two Maryland power plants are accusing GenOn Energy Inc. and its parent NRG Energy Inc. of diverting $400 million that should be used for rent to finance a proposed chapter 11 restructuring plan.

West Virginia University Researchers Find Fiat Chrysler Diesel-Emissions Discrepancies

West Virginia University researchers found Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV vehicles with diesel engines produced significant emissions discrepancies between the road and the lab, resembling earlier conclusions they reached with Volkswagen AG cars that helped expose a long-running deception.

Excuse Me, You're Blocking My Sun

Australia's rapid embrace of rooftop panels-now installed on one in four homes in some areas-has collided with another hot spot of investment, construction of apartments and homes.

