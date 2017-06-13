Change at GE Likely to Head Off Fight With Trian

The departure of General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt should reduce the tensions that have been brewing with activist investor Trian Fund Management.

GE's Next CEO to Get $5 Million in Target Pay but No Special Stock Award

General Electric Co.'s leadership reshuffle left the company's new chief with target annual pay of $5 million and a runner-up for the job with a shot at more than $7 million in GE shares if he sticks around for five years.

CST Industries Files for Chapter 11

The maker of oil, gas and agricultural storage tanks plans to sell itself in a 363 sale.

Cyber Experts Identify Malware That Could Disrupt U.S. Power Grid

Computer security researchers said they have discovered the malicious software that knocked out electricity in Ukraine's capital last year, and warned U.S. companies that the code could be repurposed to disrupt their systems.

Immelt Successor to Take Broad Review of GE's Businesses

GE said that Jeff Immelt would step down as its CEO, a move that had been expected by some company watchers. He will be succeeded by the head of the company's health-care business, John Flannery.

Oil Ticks Higher After Challenging Week

Crude prices rose for a second consecutive session Monday amid a supply disruption in Nigeria and as major producers said their deal to cut output is working.

Three Petrobras Workers Die Following Friday Explosion

Three workers at an offshore drill rig contracted by Brazilian state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA died of burn injuries following an explosion on Friday, raising concerns that the company's ongoing cost cuts are impacting safety.

A Shale-Oil Boomtown Climbs Back From the Bust

Drillers are inching back to action in North Dakota's Bakken shale region after a nearly three-year bust, a sign the recovery of the American oil and gas sector is spreading.

First Rule of Dismantling a Nuclear Power Plant: Check the Exits

Business is booming for a German demolition firm, which, faced with a lack of schematics, has to improvise; 'Very exciting'

Qatar Renews Commitment to OPEC Oil-Cutting Strategy

Qatar's energy minister said the country remains committed to limiting its oil output under an agreement with other big oil producers, despite the severing of its diplomatic relations with three OPEC allies.

