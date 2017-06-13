Soupman Inc. of 'Seinfeld' Fame Seeks Bankruptcy Protection

Soupman Inc., of "Seinfeld" fame, filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday, just weeks after a top company executive was indicted on charges of tax evasion.

Facebook User Faces Criminal Charge for Posting 'Deadpool' Movie

A Fresno, Calif., man allegedly posted a copy of the movie "Deadpool" on his Facebook page while the hit film was still in theaters, according to the U.S. Justice Department, which charged him with copyright infringement.

David Bonderman Resigns From Uber Board in Wake of Disrespectful Comment

The chairman and co-founder of private-equity firm TPG resigned from the board of Uber Technologies hours after he made a sexist remark during a companywide meeting on Tuesday to address problems with the ride-hailing company's workplace culture.

Once High-Flying Anbang Chief Isn't Able to Do His Job

Anbang Insurance said Chairman and Chief Executive Wu Xiaohui handed over his duties for personal reasons, hours after a media report said he could be in trouble with the Chinese government.

Clarke Challenges JHL Bid for Mountain Pass Mine

Virginia entrepreneur Tom Clarke has sought to disqualify a bidding consortium led by JHL Capital Group from a planned auction of the sole U.S. source of rare earths, the Mountain Pass mine in California.

Uber's Party Is Over: New Curbs on Alcohol, Office Flings

Alcohol-soaked parties, controlled substances, office romances and free dinner: those are the hallmarks of Uber's raucous workplace-and many other startups.

How Rare Is Uber Chief's Leave? Extremely

A search of SEC filings over the past decade shows only a handful of CEOs of publicly traded companies opted or were forced to take a break for nonmedical reasons.

Boeing Restructures Defense Arm

Boeing said it is removing a layer of executives from its defense business this year in response to government criticism that slow decision making has hurt its chances of winning big contracts from the Pentagon.

Google Parent Retires 'Firefly' Self-Driving Prototype

Google parent Alphabet Inc. retired its self-driving prototype dubbed the "Firefly," a tiny test car with no steering wheel or pedals, to focus on building its self-driving technology into mass-produced vehicles.

Berkshire Dealerships and RV Maker Broke Texas Law, Regulator Says

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s auto dealerships and recreational-vehicle manufacturer have violated Texas regulations and should lose their licenses, the enforcement division of the state's Department of Motor Vehicles concluded.

June 13, 2017 23:15 ET (03:15 GMT)