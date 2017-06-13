Malaysia's May Palm Oil Exports 1.51 Million Tons; Up 17% -MPOB

Malaysia's palm oil exports were up 17% on month at 1.51 million metric tons in May, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said.

The following are details of the May crop data and revised numbers for April, issued by MPOB:

May April Change

On Month

Crude Palm Oil Output 1,654,494 1,548,053 Up 6.88%

Palm Oil Exports 1,505,929 1,283,529 Up 17.33%

Palm Kernel Oil Exports 80,778 54,166 Up 49.13%

Palm Oil Imports 47,450 54,475 Dn 12.9%

Closing Stocks 1,557,619 1,599,894 Dn 2.64%

Crude Palm Oil 789,289 861,983 Dn 8.43%

Processed Palm Oil 768,330 737,911 Up 4.12%

