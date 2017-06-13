Industrials Up as Traders Grow Optimistic on Fed - Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies rose as traders bet the Federal Reserve's statement would contain pleasant surprises for economically cyclical sectors.

General Electric shares gave back some of their gains associated with the ascent of John Flannery to the position of chief executive. "There are likely to be many large potential investors on the sidelines, who will now re-visit their views, and we envisage few current holders who will now sell it, given the prospects for change are real," said analysts at brokerage Credit Suisse, in a research note.

June 13, 2017 16:25 ET (20:25 GMT)