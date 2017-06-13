Deutsche Bank to Pay $170 Million to Settle Investor Euribor Lawsuit

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) will pay $170 million to settle an investor lawsuit alleging it acted with other banks to manipulate the euro interbank offered rate, or Euribor.

The settlement was filed on Monday with a U.S. district court in Manhattan. Barclays PLC agreed to a $94 million settlement and HSBC Holdings PLC agreed to a $45 million settlement, filings show.

Euribor is a benchmark that helps set interest rates on trillions of dollars of loans, everything from mortgages to corporate loans to derivatives. Investors had accused banks of rigging Euribor-based financial products.

Deutsche Bank filed to avoid further distraction from legal proceedings, the filings show. A Deutsche Bank spokesman declined to comment on the matter.

The lender has paid billions of dollars to resolve a handful of large cases related to various trading allegations.

