China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, June 13 2017
Continue Reading Below
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 556,582 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jun-17 12,425 12,450 12,425 12,445 12,445 0 14 252
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Jul-17 12,365 12,365 12,365 12,365 12,515 -150 6 118
Aug-17 12,650 12,650 12,550 12,575 12,585 -10 52 82
Sep-17 12,705 12,765 12,255 12,540 12,630 -90 504,400 468,940
Oct-17 12,725 12,770 12,270 12,695 12,690 5 72 150
Nov-17 12,750 12,825 12,375 12,660 12,780 -120 422 2,920
Jan-18 14,680 14,740 14,280 14,560 14,630 -70 51,118 62,418
Mar-18 14,800 14,800 14,660 14,725 14,835 -110 6 98
Apr-18 14,740 14,790 14,740 14,770 14,865 -95 6 52
May-18 14,895 14,960 14,540 14,800 14,865 -65 486 1,156
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 13, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)