What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

Sessions will testify Tuesday before the same Senate panel that heard from Comey last week, keeping attention on the Russia probe.

Macron's centrist party won the first round of French parliamentary elections, positioning him to wield an overwhelming majority.

The U.K. faces the prospect of prolonged political uncertainty amid doubts on May's ability to stay in office or govern effectively.

Puerto Rican voters endorsed statehood, but low turnout suggested a split on the best path out of the territory's economic crisis.

Medicare erroneously paid out an estimated $729 million under an initiative designed to shift health-care records to computer files.

Iran has sent hundreds of tons of food to Qatar amid a break between U.S. allies in the Middle East.

Mixed messages and a lack of details have led to confusion over when Congress needs to lift the debt ceiling.

An Afghan commando killed three American soldiers and wounded one in eastern Afghanistan.

U.S. special forces are supporting Philippine troops battling a militant group connected to Islamic State.

The Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Nashville Predators 2-0 to win hockey's Stanley Cup in six games.

"Dear Evan Hansen" took the Tony for best musical. "Oslo" won for best play.

June 12, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)