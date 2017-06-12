USDA Crop Progress: Winter Wheat Condition/Progress-Jun 12

For the week ended Jun 11, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
CONDITION:
very poor poor fair good excellent
06/11 06/04 06/11 06/04 06/11 06/04 06/11 06/04 06/11 06/04
Ark 3 1 7 7 20 27 62 58 8 7
Cali 0 0 0 0 0 0 80 80 20 20
Colo 7 5 13 13 32 34 33 42 15 6
Idah 0 1 6 5 22 19 55 52 17 23
Ill 8 5 7 9 21 29 47 46 17 11
Ind 2 1 5 4 28 28 50 52 15 15
Kans 9 9 15 17 31 31 39 37 6 6
Mich 2 2 9 7 22 17 54 60 13 14
Mo 1 1 6 9 25 31 58 52 10 7
Mont 4 4 9 7 42 42 33 31 12 16
Nebr 3 1 10 9 36 38 43 44 8 8
NC 2 1 9 8 27 22 53 59 9 10
Ohio 0 0 1 3 16 16 65 62 18 19
Okla 2 1 6 7 45 52 44 38 3 2
Ore 2 1 4 6 12 15 57 58 25 20
SD 18 12 28 26 33 33 21 28 0 1
Texas 1 1 14 14 49 49 33 33 3 3
Wash 1 0 1 1 12 15 65 78 21 6
18-state
Avg 5 4 11 11 34 36 42 42 8 7
yr-ago 2 2 7 7 30 29 49 50 12 12
PROGRESS:
--Headed-- --Harvested--
06/11 06/04 2016 Avg 06/11 06/04 2016 Avg
Ark 100 100 100 100 66 28 39 38
Cali 100 100 100 100 1 0 47 39
Colo 96 92 95 89 0 0 0 0
Idah 28 25 76 58 0 0 0 0
Ill 100 100 100 98 24 1 1 11
Ind 99 96 98 96 9 1 1 6
Kans 100 99 100 99 4 0 4 13
Mich 77 59 85 88 0 0 0 0
Mo 100 100 100 99 21 2 19 18
Mont 39 18 62 33 0 0 0 0
Nebr 99 96 89 87 0 0 0 1
NC 100 100 100 100 38 18 19 23
Ohio 99 97 99 97 0 0 0 0
Okla 100 100 100 100 52 25 30 39
Ore 91 74 96 93 0 0 0 0
SD 94 78 88 63 0 0 0 0
Texas 100 100 100 99 72 58 32 38
Wash 73 49 96 84 0 0 0 0
18-state
Avg 92 87 95 91 17 10 10 15
June 12, 2017 16:18 ET (20:18 GMT)