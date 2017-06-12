On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Winter Wheat Condition/Progress-Jun 12

Features Dow Jones Newswires

For the week ended Jun 11, in percent. * denotes revision.

Continue Reading Below

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

CONDITION:

very poor poor fair good excellent

06/11 06/04 06/11 06/04 06/11 06/04 06/11 06/04 06/11 06/04

Continue Reading Below

Ark 3 1 7 7 20 27 62 58 8 7

Cali 0 0 0 0 0 0 80 80 20 20

Colo 7 5 13 13 32 34 33 42 15 6

Idah 0 1 6 5 22 19 55 52 17 23

Ill 8 5 7 9 21 29 47 46 17 11

Ind 2 1 5 4 28 28 50 52 15 15

Kans 9 9 15 17 31 31 39 37 6 6

Mich 2 2 9 7 22 17 54 60 13 14

Mo 1 1 6 9 25 31 58 52 10 7

Mont 4 4 9 7 42 42 33 31 12 16

Nebr 3 1 10 9 36 38 43 44 8 8

NC 2 1 9 8 27 22 53 59 9 10

Ohio 0 0 1 3 16 16 65 62 18 19

Okla 2 1 6 7 45 52 44 38 3 2

Ore 2 1 4 6 12 15 57 58 25 20

SD 18 12 28 26 33 33 21 28 0 1

Texas 1 1 14 14 49 49 33 33 3 3

Wash 1 0 1 1 12 15 65 78 21 6

18-state

Avg 5 4 11 11 34 36 42 42 8 7

yr-ago 2 2 7 7 30 29 49 50 12 12

PROGRESS:

--Headed-- --Harvested--

06/11 06/04 2016 Avg 06/11 06/04 2016 Avg

Ark 100 100 100 100 66 28 39 38

Cali 100 100 100 100 1 0 47 39

Colo 96 92 95 89 0 0 0 0

Idah 28 25 76 58 0 0 0 0

Ill 100 100 100 98 24 1 1 11

Ind 99 96 98 96 9 1 1 6

Kans 100 99 100 99 4 0 4 13

Mich 77 59 85 88 0 0 0 0

Mo 100 100 100 99 21 2 19 18

Mont 39 18 62 33 0 0 0 0

Nebr 99 96 89 87 0 0 0 1

NC 100 100 100 100 38 18 19 23

Ohio 99 97 99 97 0 0 0 0

Okla 100 100 100 100 52 25 30 39

Ore 91 74 96 93 0 0 0 0

SD 94 78 88 63 0 0 0 0

Texas 100 100 100 99 72 58 32 38

Wash 73 49 96 84 0 0 0 0

18-state

Avg 92 87 95 91 17 10 10 15

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2017 16:18 ET (20:18 GMT)