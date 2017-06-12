On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Condition Index-Jun 12

Dow Jones compiles this national summary of relative crop

conditions and index to assess changes through the crop season.

The summary and index are calculated from the USDA crop condition

reports and weighted by state crop area.

(*) denotes data for the same period the previous year.

TOTAL U.S. SOYBEAN CONDITION SUMMARY (IN PCT): Yr Ago(*)

in pct 06/11 6/12/16

v poor 1 1

poor 5 3

fair 28 22

good 57 62

exlnt 9 12

STATE INDICES AND NATIONAL AVERAGE RATING:

(An index value of 100 is approximately normal.) Yr Ago(*)

06/11 6/12/16

Ark 105 97

Ill 101 106

Ind 96 106

Iowa 104 108

Kans 100 102

Ky 105 105

La 107 105

Mich 104 105

Minn 107 108

Miss 105 104

Mo 101 101

Neb 105 107

NC 103 103

ND 97 107

Ohio 101 104

SD 92 105

Tenn 109 107

Wis 106 111

18-state

avg 102 105

Yr ago 105 NA

