USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Condition Index-Jun 12

Dow Jones compiles this national summary of relative crop
Continue Reading Below
conditions and index to assess changes through the crop season.
The summary and index are calculated from the USDA crop condition
reports and weighted by state crop area.
(*) denotes data for the same period the previous year.
TOTAL U.S. SOYBEAN CONDITION SUMMARY (IN PCT): Yr Ago(*)
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
in pct 06/11 6/12/16
v poor 1 1
poor 5 3
fair 28 22
good 57 62
exlnt 9 12
STATE INDICES AND NATIONAL AVERAGE RATING:
(An index value of 100 is approximately normal.) Yr Ago(*)
06/11 6/12/16
Ark 105 97
Ill 101 106
Ind 96 106
Iowa 104 108
Kans 100 102
Ky 105 105
La 107 105
Mich 104 105
Minn 107 108
Miss 105 104
Mo 101 101
Neb 105 107
NC 103 103
ND 97 107
Ohio 101 104
SD 92 105
Tenn 109 107
Wis 106 111
18-state
avg 102 105
Yr ago 105 NA
Write to Rodney Christian at csstat@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 12, 2017 16:26 ET (20:26 GMT)