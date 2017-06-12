USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Jun 12

LR_GR410

Little Rock, AR Mon May 22, 2017 USDA Market News Service

*This report will not be issued Monday, June 12, 2017.*

National Weekly Rice Summary

(Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas-California)

Domestic Trend

In the south, long and medium grain milled rice prices mostly steady,

instances .25 to .75 higher in Arkansas. Parboiled prices mostly steady,

instances .75 in Arkansas. Second heads and Brewers steady. Rice by-products:

Rice Bran, Millfeed and rice hulls steady.

In California, medium grain milled rice steady. Second heads and Brewers

steady. Rice by-products: Rice Bran and Rice hulls steady.

CME Rough Rice settlements for Monday 22nd, Jly 17 closed .225 higher at

11.055; Sep 17 closed .225 higher at 11.31; Nov 17 closed .21 higher at 11.52.

US dollar index on Monday settled at 96.99.

Arkansas Texas Louisiana California

MILLED RICE

Long white 19.50-21.75 20.50-22.75 22.00 -----

Long brown 21.50-22.75 24.75 NA -----

Medium white 22.00-22.25 ----- 22.00 25.00-28.00

Medium brown 23.00 ----- NA 26.00-29.00

Short white ----- ----- ----- NA

Parboiled 21.50-23.25 27.00 ----- -----

Second heads 15.00-15.75 14.00 14.00-14.75 11.00-12.00

Brewers 13.50-15.00 12.25-13.00 12.50-13.50 8.00-11.00

Domestic shipment: Offers, fob mills, milled rice, spot prices, dollars per

cwt, bagged. (All milled rice grade No 2 not to exceed 4 percent broken, except

California grade No 1. All second heads grade No 4 or better, second head and

brewers are bulk.) Rough rice per cwt FOB farm for grade 2, milling 55/70.

Rice by-products (spot prices, dollars per short ton, fob mills).

Rice fat bran 55.00-70.00 60.00-70.00 60.00-70.00 105.00-115.00

Rice millfeed 40.00 30.00-35.00 40.00-45.00 -----

Rice hulls(ground) 5.00 5.00 5.00 NA

Rice hulls(whole) 10.00 0.00-5.00

*NA = not available

