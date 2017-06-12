Uber to Name Nestlé Executive Wan Ling Martello to Board -- Sources

Uber Technologies Inc. has named Nestlé SA executive Wan Ling Martello to its board, marking the third prominent female hire in the past week.

Uber is set to soon announce Ms. Martello, Nestlé's executive vice president for Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa, as its eighth voting director, according to people familiar with the matter. Ms. Martello was previously chief financial officer for the Kit Kat maker and was CFO for Wal-Mart Stores Inc.'s international division.

Ms. Martello couldn't be reached for comment. Uber declined to comment.

June 12, 2017 04:25 ET (08:25 GMT)