S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures
Continue Reading Below
2445.20 -- lifetime high
2445.20 -- previous day's high
2442.83 -- second pivot point resistance
2437.67 -- first pivot point resistance
2431.18 -- 4-day moving average
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
2430.50 -- previous day's close
2427.98 -- 9-day moving average
2427.67 -- first pivot point support
2422.83 -- second pivot point support
2417.00 -- previous day's low
2416.70 -- previous month's high
2409.51 -- 18-day moving average
2356.00 -- 100-day moving average
2344.50 -- previous month's low
1793.10 -- lifetime low
64.64 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 9
66.14 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 8
65.92 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 7
66.06 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 6
68.55 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 5
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures
5898.75 -- lifetime high
5898.75 -- previous day's high
5925.00 -- second pivot point resistance
5908.00 -- first pivot point resistance
5863.75 -- first pivot point support
5839.75 -- 9-day moving average
5836.50 -- second pivot point support
5819.25 -- previous month's high
5770.72 -- 18-day moving average
5740.50 -- previous day's close
5660.25 -- previous day's low
5550.50 -- previous month's low
4162.50 -- lifetime low
50.12 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 9
74.76 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 8
73.89 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 7
72.63 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 6
76.13 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 5
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 12, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)