S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures

2445.20 -- lifetime high

2445.20 -- previous day's high

2442.83 -- second pivot point resistance

2437.67 -- first pivot point resistance

2431.18 -- 4-day moving average

2430.50 -- previous day's close

2427.98 -- 9-day moving average

2427.67 -- first pivot point support

2422.83 -- second pivot point support

2417.00 -- previous day's low

2416.70 -- previous month's high

2409.51 -- 18-day moving average

2356.00 -- 100-day moving average

2344.50 -- previous month's low

1793.10 -- lifetime low

64.64 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 9

66.14 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 8

65.92 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 7

66.06 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 6

68.55 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 5

CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures

5898.75 -- lifetime high

5898.75 -- previous day's high

5925.00 -- second pivot point resistance

5908.00 -- first pivot point resistance

5863.75 -- first pivot point support

5839.75 -- 9-day moving average

5836.50 -- second pivot point support

5819.25 -- previous month's high

5770.72 -- 18-day moving average

5740.50 -- previous day's close

5660.25 -- previous day's low

5550.50 -- previous month's low

4162.50 -- lifetime low

50.12 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 9

74.76 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 8

73.89 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 7

72.63 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 6

76.13 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 5

June 12, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)