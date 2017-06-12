Technology Shares Lead Global Declines

Shares of technology companies fell around the world, extending Friday's steep declines in the U.S. giants that had been driving this year's stock-market gains.

You Don't Know VIX: The Fear Gauge Is Now the Epicenter of Today's Markets

Created to track expectations of volatility, the VIX index has spawned a giant trading ecosystem that could magnify losses when turbulence hits.

Oil Ticks Higher After Challenging Week

Crude prices rose on Monday as major producers said their deal to cut output is working.

China Passenger-Car Market Pulls Back Again

China's passenger-car market is suffering a lean spell, mirroring a similar slowdown in the U.S. auto sector, with sales falling for the second month in a row in May as higher taxes hurt.

U.K.'s Brexit Minister Says EU Talks Could Face Delays

Britain's Brexit minister said negotiations with the European Union may not start next Monday, as originally planned, raising the prospect that the political uncertainty facing the U.K. in the wake of the inconclusive election results could interfere with the timeline for negotiations.

U.K. Drifts Away From Europe's Recovery

The U.K. wants to separate from Europe. Judging by economic and political outcomes, it looks like it is getting its wish.

NY Fed: Consumer Inflation Expectations Ebbed Notably In May

Consumers' outlook for inflation is weakening, complicating the Federal Reserve's case for raising short-term interest rates.

Tech Stocks: Profitable, Innovative and a Danger to Your Portfolio

Normally a slight fall in a volatile stock market sector would be of little note. But Friday's pullback in technology stocks bears closer attention than usual, coming out of the blue and, unusually, not being part of a wider sell-off.

Japan Machinery Orders Fall More Than Expected in April

Japan's core machinery orders fell in April for the first time in three months, the government said, as a slowdown in construction and public sector investment outweighed solid demand for semiconductor production equipment.

Trump Administration to Call for Curbs on Consumer-Finance Regulator

The Trump administration will recommend limits on the U.S. consumer-finance regulator and a reassessment of a broad range of banking rules in a report to be released as early as Monday.

