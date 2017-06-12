Oil Ticks Higher After Challenging Week

Crude prices rose on Monday as major producers said their deal to cut output is working.

Three Petrobras Workers Die Following Friday Explosion

Three workers at an offshore drill rig contracted by Brazilian state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA died of burn injuries following an explosion on Friday, raising concerns that the company's ongoing cost cuts are impacting safety.

Cyber Experts Identify Malware That Could Disrupt U.S. Power Grid

Computer security researchers said they have discovered the malicious software that knocked out electricity in Ukraine's capital last year, and warned U.S. companies that the code could be repurposed to disrupt their systems.

Immelt Successor to Take Broad Review of GE's Businesses

GE said that Jeff Immelt would step down as its CEO, a move that had been expected by some company watchers. He will be replaced by the head of the company's health-care business, John Flannery.

CST Industries Files for Chapter 11

The maker of oil, gas and agricultural storage tanks plans to sell itself in a 363 sale.

A Shale-Oil Boomtown Climbs Back From the Bust

Drillers are inching back to action in North Dakota's Bakken shale region after a nearly three-year bust, a sign the recovery of the American oil and gas sector is spreading.

First Rule of Dismantling a Nuclear Power Plant: Check the Exits

Business is booming for a German demolition firm, which, faced with a lack of schematics, has to improvise; 'Very exciting'

Qatar Renews Commitment to OPEC Oil-Cutting Strategy

Qatar's energy minister said the country remains committed to limiting its oil output under an agreement with other big oil producers, despite the severing of its diplomatic relations with three OPEC allies.

Toshiba to Cough Up $3.68 Billion to Finish Troubled U.S. Nuclear Plant

Southern and Toshiba have reached a deal aimed at allowing the U.S. utility to finish a half-constructed nuclear plant in Georgia that was being built by the Japanese conglomerate's bankrupt Westinghouse Electric unit.

Glencore Swoops In on Deal for Rio Tinto's Australian Coal Mines

Glencore offered over $2.5 billion to buy a major piece of Rio Tinto's Australian coal business, swooping in to disrupt an agreed-upon deal to sell the assets to a Chinese company.

