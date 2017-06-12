Hutchison China Submits New Cancer Drug Application

LONDON – Hutchison China Meditech Ltd. (HCM.LN) said Monday that it has submitted a new drug application to China Food and Drug Administration for cancer treatment drug fruquintinib.
The pharmaceutical company added that the submission has triggered a milestone payment of 30.8 million Chinese yuan ($4.5 million) from Lilly (LLY).
Hutchison China Meditech is majority owned by CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd (0001.HK).
June 12, 2017 02:42 ET (06:42 GMT)