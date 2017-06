Banks, lenders and other financial companies ticked up as traders bet the sector would benefit from an anticipated rate increase from the Federal Reserve.

Continue Reading Below

Viking Global Investors told clients it would be giving back $8 billion of their money, in an effort to gain more flexibility and as its chief investment officer left the firm.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2017 16:35 ET (20:35 GMT)