Energy Up as Saudi Official Comments Buoys Oil Price -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers rose as comments from a Saudi official helped oil futures recoup some of their recent losses. Oil prices skidded last week after inventory data showed an unexpected increase in the amount of oil in storage.

On Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said he is "fairly confident that the market rebalancing, which is already under way, will accelerate."

June 12, 2017 16:14 ET (20:14 GMT)