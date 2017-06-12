Consumer Cos Down as Gymboree Files for Bankruptcy -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies ticked down as traders bet the sector's woes would continue despite merger speculation.

Nordstrom was lower as analysts warned that the reported efforts of the retailer's founding family to take it private may not pan out. Children's clothing chain Gymboree, which itself went private in 2010, filed for bankruptcy, laden by debt and struggling with the sales slowdown plaguing almost all bricks-and-mortar stores.

