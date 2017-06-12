China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, June 12 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 638,832 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jun-17 12,495 12,495 12,395 12,445 12,200 245 4 264
Jul-17 12,365 12,570 12,365 12,515 12,260 255 8 124
Aug-17 12,570 12,670 12,565 12,585 12,380 205 50 82
Sep-17 12,490 12,790 12,435 12,630 12,485 145 581,414 472,512
Oct-17 12,625 12,765 12,570 12,690 12,580 110 36 142
Nov-17 12,610 12,850 12,540 12,780 12,590 190 710 2,842
Jan-18 14,500 14,785 14,430 14,630 14,515 115 56,258 62,720
Mar-18 14,875 14,875 14,800 14,835 14,710 125 4 102
Apr-18 14,810 14,970 14,755 14,865 14,790 75 20 58
May-18 14,745 14,955 14,695 14,865 14,765 100 328 1,088
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 12, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)