Microsoft's Xbox One X on Sale in November for $499

Microsoft Corp. on Sunday said its next videogame console will go on sale Nov. 7 for $499, about $100 more than Sony Corp.'s high-end PlayStation 4 Pro.

Uber Faces Deeper Turmoil at Top

Uber's leadership crisis intensified as the board of directors met to weigh issues including a possible leave of absence for CEO Travis Kalanick and the potential departure of his closest lieutenant.

Blue Jeans Get Their Game Back

Denim makers including Levi Strauss & Co. and Gap Inc.'s Old Navy see signs of a comeback in jeans sales, as they add more flexibility and comfort to win back shoppers from leggings.

Drug Prices: This Time Is Different

Yet another congressional hearing on drug prices is on tap. Investors should resist the temptation to ignore it.

Boeing's Sale of Commercial Jets to Iran Moves Forward

Boeing Co. signed a final agreement to sell up to 60 737 Max commercial jetliners to Iran Aseman Airlines, moving the first major U.S.-Iran deal since President Donald Trump took office closer to completion.

Is the Battle Over China Vanke in Its Final Throes?

Evergrande Group agreed to sell its 14% stake in rival developer China Vanke to a state-owned subway operator for about $4.3 billion.

EU Opens In-Depth Probe Into Qualcomm-NXP Deal

Qualcomm's bid to acquire NXP Semiconductors NV faces an in-depth probe by the European Union on concerns the deal could lead to higher prices, less choice and reduced innovation in the semiconductor industry.

Talks to Combine Neiman Marcus and Saks Have Stalled

Takeover talks between Neiman Marcus Group Inc. and the parent of Saks Fifth Avenue have stalled, according to people familiar with the matter, leaving the department store owners to chart their own paths through a difficult retail landscape.

Glencore Swoops In on Deal for Rio Tinto's Australian Coal Mines

Glencore offered over $2.5 billion to buy a major piece of Rio Tinto's Australian coal business, swooping in to disrupt an agreed-upon deal to sell the assets to a Chinese company.

Carrefour Taps New CEO for Digital Makeover

Carrefour named Alexandre Bompard as its next chief executive, tapping someone who has gone toe-to-toe with Amazon.com to help close its e-commerce gap.

