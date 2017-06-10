On Our Radar

Powerball jackpot up to $435 million, 10th largest in U.S. history

Signs display the lottery prizes, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Chicago. The Powerball jackpot had grown up to $435 million, after more than two months without a winner. The jackpot for Saturday night's drawing would tie for the nation's 10th largest lottery prize. (AP Photo/G-Jun Yam)

Powerball players apparently will have a chance to win the 10th largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

Saturday night's drawing will be for the estimated $435 million jackpot.

It costs $2 for a Powerball ticket and a chance to dream of instant riches, but the odds of winning are incredibly small, at one in 292.2 million.

The reason the jackpot has grown so large is that no one has matched all the numbers since April 1.

The estimated prize is based on a winner choosing an annuity, which pays off over 29 years. The cash prize would be $273.1 million. Both prize amounts would be before taxes are deducted.

Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.