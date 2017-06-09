On Our Radar

USDA Supply/Demand: World Wheat - Jun 9

Features Dow Jones Newswires

World Wheat Supply and Use

Continue Reading Below

(Million metric tons)

==============================================================================

beginning domestic ending

stocks prod imports feed total export stocks

==============================================================================

Continue Reading Below

2017/18 (Projected)

World

May 255.35 737.83 178.53 138.54 734.89 178.35 258.29

Jun 256.43 739.53 178.73 139.12 734.77 178.55 261.19

United States

May 31.55 49.54 3.40 4.63 32.41 27.22 24.86

Jun 31.61 49.64 3.54 4.63 32.41 27.22 25.16

Total foreign

May 223.80 688.29 175.13 133.91 702.48 151.13 233.43

Jun 224.82 689.89 175.20 134.49 702.35 151.33 236.04

Major exporters

May 27.54 221.35 7.11 63.60 150.05 83.00 22.95

Jun 27.54 221.60 7.11 63.60 150.05 83.00 23.21

Argentina May 0.52 17.00 0.01 0.10 6.00 11.00 0.53

Jun 0.52 17.50 0.01 0.10 6.00 11.50 0.53

Australia May 8.83 25.00 0.15 4.50 8.00 19.00 6.98

Jun 8.83 25.00 0.15 4.50 8.00 19.00 6.98

Canada May 7.16 28.35 0.45 3.50 8.80 22.00 5.16

Jun 7.16 28.35 0.45 3.50 8.80 22.00 5.16

EU-27 May 11.03 151.00 6.50 55.50 127.25 31.00 10.28

Jun 11.03 150.75 6.50 55.50 127.25 30.50 10.53

Major importers

May 149.64 204.56 93.27 29.58 275.41 6.33 165.74

Jun 149.66 204.56 92.86 29.58 275.49 6.52 165.07

Brazil May 2.03 5.60 6.90 0.50 11.60 1.00 1.93

Jun 2.13 5.60 7.00 0.50 11.70 1.00 2.03

China May 110.79 131.00 3.00 13.00 116.00 0.80 127.99

Jun 110.79 131.00 3.00 13.00 116.00 0.80 127.99

Sel. Mideast May 12.41 19.49 19.24 4.92 39.99 0.54 10.61

Jun 12.35 19.49 18.73 4.92 39.98 0.74 9.85

N Africa May 13.56 17.80 28.35 2.18 45.28 0.69 13.75

Jun 13.58 17.80 28.35 2.18 45.28 0.69 13.77

Pakistan May 4.25 26.20 0.03 0.90 25.40 0.60 4.48

Jun 4.25 26.20 0.03 0.90 25.40 0.60 4.48

SE Asia May 4.71 0.00 24.75 7.09 23.34 1.03 5.09

Jun 4.67 0.00 24.75 7.09 23.34 1.03 5.05

Selected other

India May 9.64 97.00 4.00 5.00 100.00 0.50 10.14

Jun 9.54 96.00 4.00 5.00 99.00 0.50 10.04

FSU-12 May 21.39 121.01 8.02 28.10 79.49 51.36 19.58

Jun 22.09 123.01 8.02 28.60 79.99 51.36 21.78

Russia May 10.63 67.00 0.50 16.50 39.50 29.00 9.63

Jun 11.13 69.00 0.50 17.00 40.00 29.00 11.63

Kazakhstan May 3.73 13.00 0.05 2.10 6.90 7.00 2.88

Jun 3.93 13.00 0.05 2.10 6.90 7.00 3.08

Ukraine May 2.08 25.00 0.03 3.90 10.60 14.50 2.01

Jun 2.08 25.00 0.03 3.90 10.60 14.50 2.01

==============================================================================

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2017 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)