USDA Supply/Demand: World Wheat - Jun 9

World Wheat Supply and Use
(Million metric tons)
==============================================================================
beginning domestic ending
stocks prod imports feed total export stocks
==============================================================================
2017/18 (Projected)
World
May 255.35 737.83 178.53 138.54 734.89 178.35 258.29
Jun 256.43 739.53 178.73 139.12 734.77 178.55 261.19
United States
May 31.55 49.54 3.40 4.63 32.41 27.22 24.86
Jun 31.61 49.64 3.54 4.63 32.41 27.22 25.16
Total foreign
May 223.80 688.29 175.13 133.91 702.48 151.13 233.43
Jun 224.82 689.89 175.20 134.49 702.35 151.33 236.04
Major exporters
May 27.54 221.35 7.11 63.60 150.05 83.00 22.95
Jun 27.54 221.60 7.11 63.60 150.05 83.00 23.21
Argentina May 0.52 17.00 0.01 0.10 6.00 11.00 0.53
Jun 0.52 17.50 0.01 0.10 6.00 11.50 0.53
Australia May 8.83 25.00 0.15 4.50 8.00 19.00 6.98
Jun 8.83 25.00 0.15 4.50 8.00 19.00 6.98
Canada May 7.16 28.35 0.45 3.50 8.80 22.00 5.16
Jun 7.16 28.35 0.45 3.50 8.80 22.00 5.16
EU-27 May 11.03 151.00 6.50 55.50 127.25 31.00 10.28
Jun 11.03 150.75 6.50 55.50 127.25 30.50 10.53
Major importers
May 149.64 204.56 93.27 29.58 275.41 6.33 165.74
Jun 149.66 204.56 92.86 29.58 275.49 6.52 165.07
Brazil May 2.03 5.60 6.90 0.50 11.60 1.00 1.93
Jun 2.13 5.60 7.00 0.50 11.70 1.00 2.03
China May 110.79 131.00 3.00 13.00 116.00 0.80 127.99
Jun 110.79 131.00 3.00 13.00 116.00 0.80 127.99
Sel. Mideast May 12.41 19.49 19.24 4.92 39.99 0.54 10.61
Jun 12.35 19.49 18.73 4.92 39.98 0.74 9.85
N Africa May 13.56 17.80 28.35 2.18 45.28 0.69 13.75
Jun 13.58 17.80 28.35 2.18 45.28 0.69 13.77
Pakistan May 4.25 26.20 0.03 0.90 25.40 0.60 4.48
Jun 4.25 26.20 0.03 0.90 25.40 0.60 4.48
SE Asia May 4.71 0.00 24.75 7.09 23.34 1.03 5.09
Jun 4.67 0.00 24.75 7.09 23.34 1.03 5.05
Selected other
India May 9.64 97.00 4.00 5.00 100.00 0.50 10.14
Jun 9.54 96.00 4.00 5.00 99.00 0.50 10.04
FSU-12 May 21.39 121.01 8.02 28.10 79.49 51.36 19.58
Jun 22.09 123.01 8.02 28.60 79.99 51.36 21.78
Russia May 10.63 67.00 0.50 16.50 39.50 29.00 9.63
Jun 11.13 69.00 0.50 17.00 40.00 29.00 11.63
Kazakhstan May 3.73 13.00 0.05 2.10 6.90 7.00 2.88
Jun 3.93 13.00 0.05 2.10 6.90 7.00 3.08
Ukraine May 2.08 25.00 0.03 3.90 10.60 14.50 2.01
Jun 2.08 25.00 0.03 3.90 10.60 14.50 2.01
==============================================================================
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 09, 2017 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)