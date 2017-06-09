USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Feed Grain And Corn - Jun 9

U.S. Feed Grain and Corn Supply and Use
Item 2016/2017 2017/2018
prev Jun 9 prev Jun 9
FEED GRAINS Million acres
Area
Planted 106.6 106.6 101.0 * 101.0 *
Harvested 96.5 96.5 90.5 * 90.5 *
Yield per harvested Metric tons
acre 4.17 4.17 4.09 4.09
Million metric tons
Beginning stocks 48.1 48.1 62.3 62.3
Production 402.3 402.3 370.1 370.1
Imports 3.3 3.2 3.3 3.3
Supply, total 453.7 453.6 435.7 435.7
Feed and residual 145.9 145.9 141.5 141.5
Food, seed & industrial 183.2 183.0 184.8 184.8
Domestic, total 329.0 328.9 326.4 326.4
Exports 62.4 62.4 52.8 52.8
Use, total 391.4 391.3 379.2 379.2
Ending stocks, total 62.3 62.3 56.5 56.5
CORN
Area Million acres
Planted 94.0 94.0 90.0 * 90.0 *
Harvested 86.7 86.7 82.4 * 82.4 *
Yield per harvested Bushels
acre 174.6 174.6 170.7 * 170.7 *
Million bushels
Beginning stocks 1,737 1,737 2,295 2,295
Production 15,148 15,148 14,065 14,065
Imports 55 55 50 50
Supply, total 16,940 16,940 16,410 16,410
Feed and residual 5,500 5,500 5,425 5,425
Food, seed & industrial 6,920 6,920 7,000 7,000
Ethanol for fuel 5,450 5,450 5,500 5,500
Domestic, total 12,420 12,420 12,425 12,425
Exports 2,225 2,225 1,875 1,875
Use, total 14,645 14,645 14,300 14,300
Ending stocks, total 2,295 2,295 2,110 2,110
Avg. farm prc ($/bu) 3.25 - 3.55 3.25 - 3.45 3.00 - 3.80 3.00 - 3.80
