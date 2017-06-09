USDA June 2017-18 U.S. Cotton Harvest Estimates -- Survey

The following are analysts' estimates, in millions of bales, for 2017-18 U.S. cotton production, exports and ending stocks, as compiled by The Wall Street Journal ahead of the June forecasts by the federal government.

Continue Reading Below

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is scheduled to release updated estimates at noon ET Friday.

Average Range USDA May 2017-18

Production (4) 19.20 19.00-19.40 19.20

Exports (4) 14.05 14.00-14.20 14.00

Ending Stocks (4) 4.83 4.70-5.00 5.00

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Production Exports Ending Stocks

The Rose Report 19.00 14.00 4.80

O.A. Cleveland 19.40 14.20 4.80

John Robinson 19.20 14.00 5.00

Doane Advisory Services 19.19 14.00 4.70

Write to Julie Wernau at julie.wernau@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2017 11:07 ET (15:07 GMT)