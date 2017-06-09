On Our Radar

USDA Crop Production: U.S. Winter Wheat/Durum - Jun 9

Winter Wheat: Area Harvested, Yield, and Production, by State

and United States, 2016-17 and Forecasted Jun 1, 2017

=============================================================================

Area Harvested Yield Production

State =======================================================================

2016 2017 2016 May 1 2017 2016 May 1 2017

=============================================================================

==1,000 Acres== === Bushels === == 1,000 Bushels ==

AR 115 110 54.0 60.0 55.0 6,210 6,600 6,050

CA 170 150 78.0 71.0 77.0 13,260 10,650 11,550

CO 2,190 1,950 48.0 37.0 40.0 105,120 72,150 78,000

ID 710 690 94.0 85.0 84.0 66,740 58,650 57,960

IL 470 450 74.0 73.0 73.0 34,780 32,850 32,850

IN 280 240 81.0 78.0 78.0 22,680 18,720 18,720

KS 8,200 6,900 57.0 42.0 44.0 467,400 289,800 303,600

KY 400 350 80.0 70.0 72.0 32,000 24,500 25,200

MD 260 290 64.0 65.0 64.0 16,640 18,850 18,560

MI 570 400 89.0 85.0 85.0 50,730 34,000 34,000

MS 50 45 48.0 58.0 60.0 2,400 2,610 2,700

MO 570 480 70.0 62.0 63.0 39,900 29,760 30,240

MT 2,150 1,700 49.0 48.0 46.0 105,350 81,600 78,200

NE 1,310 1,010 54.0 51.0 46.0 70,740 51,510 46,460

NC 355 400 41.0 51.0 53.0 14,555 20,400 21,200

ND 120 55 48.0 52.0 38.0 5,760 2,860 2,090

OH 560 430 80.0 78.0 76.0 44,800 33,540 32,680

OK 3,500 2,700 39.0 33.0 33.0 136,500 89,100 89,100

OR 710 705 50.0 59.0 58.0 35,500 41,595 40,890

SD 1,100 780 58.0 56.0 50.0 63,800 43,680 39,000

TN 335 295 73.0 73.0 73.0 24,455 21,535 21,535

TX 2,800 2,300 32.0 30.0 30.0 89,600 69,000 69,000

VA 175 135 53.0 64.0 64.0 9,275 8,640 8,640

WA 1,670 1,660 78.0 67.0 65.0 130,260 111,220 107,900

WI 250 190 79.0 74.0 77.0 19,750 14,060 14,630

Other 1/

Sts 1,202 1,149 52.7 50.9 51.7 63,327 58,512 59,437

U.S. 30,222 25,564 55.3 48.8 48.9 1,671,532 1,246,392 1,250,192

=============================================================================

1/ Other States include Alabama, Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa,

Louisiana, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania,

South Carolina, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Individual State level

estimates will be published in the "Small Grains 2017 Summary."

Durum Wheat: Area Harvested, Yield, and Production by State

and United States, 2016-2017 and Forecasted Jun 1, 2017

=============================================================================

Area Harvested Yield Production

State =======================================================================

2016 2017 2016 May 1 2017 2016 May 1 2017

=============================================================================

1,000 Acres === Bushels === ==== 1,000 Bushels ====

AZ 96 102 98.0 100.0 100.0 9,408 10,200 10,200

CA 47 35 86.0 80.0 88.0 4,042 2,800 3,080

MT 765 41.0 31,365

ND 1,440 40.5 58,320

Other 1/

Sts 17 57.7 981

U.S. 2,365 44.0 104,116

=============================================================================

1/ Other States include Idaho and South Dakota. Individual State level

estimates will be published in the "Small Grains 2017 Summary."

