S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures
2440.30 -- second pivot point resistance
2439.00 -- lifetime high
2438.00 -- previous day's high
2436.10 -- first pivot point resistance
2432.50 -- previous day's close
2432.18 -- 4-day moving average
2429.00 -- previous day's low
2426.12 -- 9-day moving average
2426.10 -- first pivot point support
2420.30 -- second pivot point support
2416.70 -- previous month's high
2407.83 -- 18-day moving average
2354.27 -- 100-day moving average
2344.50 -- previous month's low
1793.10 -- lifetime low
66.14 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 8
65.92 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 7
66.06 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 6
68.55 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 5
69.98 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 2
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures
5908.83 -- second pivot point resistance
5897.75 -- lifetime high
5897.75 -- previous day's high
5893.92 -- first pivot point resistance
5885.00 -- previous day's close
5854.92 -- first pivot point support
5853.50 -- previous day's low
5846.28 -- 9-day moving average
5830.83 -- second pivot point support
5819.25 -- previous month's high
5768.94 -- 18-day moving average
5550.50 -- previous month's low
4162.50 -- lifetime low
74.76 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 8
73.89 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 7
72.63 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 6
76.13 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 5
77.28 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 2
June 09, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)