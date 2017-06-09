On Our Radar

S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures

2440.30 -- second pivot point resistance

2439.00 -- lifetime high

2438.00 -- previous day's high

2436.10 -- first pivot point resistance

2432.50 -- previous day's close

2432.18 -- 4-day moving average

2429.00 -- previous day's low

2426.12 -- 9-day moving average

2426.10 -- first pivot point support

2420.30 -- second pivot point support

2416.70 -- previous month's high

2407.83 -- 18-day moving average

2354.27 -- 100-day moving average

2344.50 -- previous month's low

1793.10 -- lifetime low

66.14 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 8

65.92 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 7

66.06 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 6

68.55 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 5

69.98 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 2

CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures

5908.83 -- second pivot point resistance

5897.75 -- lifetime high

5897.75 -- previous day's high

5893.92 -- first pivot point resistance

5885.00 -- previous day's close

5854.92 -- first pivot point support

5853.50 -- previous day's low

5846.28 -- 9-day moving average

5830.83 -- second pivot point support

5819.25 -- previous month's high

5768.94 -- 18-day moving average

5550.50 -- previous month's low

4162.50 -- lifetime low

74.76 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 8

73.89 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 7

72.63 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 6

76.13 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 5

77.28 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 2

June 09, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)