Tech Shares Fall After Big Rally

Continue Reading Below

Technology shares tumbled, as investors pulled back on one of the most profitable trades of the year so far. The S&P 500 technology sector declined 2.7%, dragging down the broader index.

Mnuchin Hops Congress Lifts Debt Ceiling Before Summer Recess

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Friday the Trump administration has "backup plans" to keep the government operating in the event Congress doesn't lift the debt ceiling before the summer recess.

For the Pound: Three Scenarios

The U.K's surprise general election result left the ruling Conservative Party without a majority and many investors without a clue on how the pound will react as political events unfold.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Qatar Restrictions Confuse Oil, Gas Traders

Conflicting restrictions on Qatari oil and gas shipments have sown confusion among Middle East energy traders, as the diplomatic rift between a Saudi-led group of Arab countries and Qatar widens.

Oil Edges Up

Oil futures edged up on Friday but still ended the week lower, after rising U.S. stocks raised doubts that production cuts are achieving their goal of draining global inventory.

Canada Adds 54,500 Jobs in May

Employment in Canada rose for a sixth straight month in May, besting market expectations by a wide margin. The unemployment rate rose as more people went looking for work.

Puerto Rico Utility Deal Shows Signs of Unraveling

A $9 billion restructuring deal covering debt belonging to the Puerto Rican utility known as Prepa is at risk of collapsing as U.S. officials supervising the island's finances struggle to reach consensus on the merits of the agreement.

U.S. Wholesale Inventories Fall More Than Expected

Wholesale inventories dropped 0.5% in April from the prior month, the Commerce Department said. Economists had expected a 0.3% decline.

Battered at Polls, U.K.'s May Seeks to Retain Power

A beleaguered Prime Minister Theresa May turned to an unlikely kingmaker to form a minority government on Friday, vowing to soldier on through Brexit talks even after U.K. voters rebelled against her Conservative Party's policies.

Fiduciary Rule Is Now (Partially) in Effect

When President Donald Trump took office, many in the financial industry were confident that a looming retirement-savings rule they had opposed for years would soon be dead. To their dismay, the core principle of the rule was implemented Friday.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)