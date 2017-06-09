U.S. Stocks Climb to Fresh Records

Continue Reading Below

U.S. stocks rose toward fresh records, while sliding technology shares dragged down the Nasdaq Composite.

For the Pound: Three Scenarios

The U.K's surprise general election result left the ruling Conservative Party without a majority and many investors without a clue on how the pound will react as political events unfold.

Qatar Restrictions Confuse Oil, Gas Traders

Conflicting restrictions on Qatari oil and gas shipments have sown confusion among Middle East energy traders, as the diplomatic rift between a Saudi-led group of Arab countries and Qatar widens.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Oil Recovers Slightly, Eyes on U.S. Crude Stocks

Oil futures edged up but were still heading for a weekly loss after rising U.S. stocks raised doubts that production cuts are achieving their goal of draining global inventory.

Canada Adds 54,500 Jobs in May

Employment in Canada rose for a sixth straight month in May, besting market expectations by a wide margin. The unemployment rate rose as more people went looking for work.

Puerto Rico Utility Deal Shows Signs of Unraveling

A $9 billion restructuring deal covering debt belonging to the Puerto Rican utility known as Prepa is at risk of collapsing as U.S. officials supervising the island's finances struggle to reach consensus on the merits of the agreement.

U.S. Wholesale Inventories Fall More Than Expected

Wholesale inventories dropped 0.5% in April from the prior month, the Commerce Department said. Economists had expected a 0.3% decline.

U.K.'s May Looks to Smaller Party for Support

British Prime Minister Theresa May resisted opposition calls to resign, scrambling to swiftly form a new government after voters unexpectedly denied her Conservatives a parliamentary majority.

Fiduciary Rule Is Now (Partially) in Effect

When President Donald Trump took office, many in the financial industry were confident that a looming retirement-savings rule they had opposed for years would soon be dead. To their dismay, the core principle of the rule was implemented Friday.

Watch Out for QE Discussion Next Month-ECB Top Policy Maker

The European Central Bank is likely discuss the future of its quantitative easing program at its meetings in July and September, said Ewald Nowotny, a member of the bank's policy body.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)