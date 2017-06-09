U.K. Stocks Mixed, Pound Slumps as Election Complicates Brexit Talks

Stocks geared to the U.K. economy fell, while the pound slumped after British voters deprived Prime Minister Theresa May and her ruling Conservative party of a majority in Parliament.

British Prime Minister Theresa May resisted opposition calls to resign, scrambling to swiftly form a new government after voters unexpectedly denied her Conservatives a parliamentary majority.

Oil futures edged up but were still heading for a weekly loss after rising U.S. stocks raised doubts that production cuts are achieving their goal of draining global inventory.

When President Donald Trump took office, many in the financial industry were confident that a looming retirement-savings rule they had opposed for years would soon be dead. To their dismay, the core principle of the rule was implemented Friday.

The European Central Bank is likely discuss the future of its quantitative easing program at its meetings in July and September, said Ewald Nowotny, a member of the bank's policy body.

Germany's central bank upgraded the country's growth outlook on the back of a strong labor market, underscoring the more positive growth prospects for the eurozone as a whole.

The Federal Reserve should raise its inflation target so it can deal more effectively with future economic downturns, according to a new report that came with backing from activists and some prominent economists.

China's consumer prices accelerated at a modest pace in May, with inflation in the world's second-largest economy expected to remain muted for the rest of the year.

The U.K. faced fresh political turmoil after early results signaled a serious setback for Prime Minister Theresa May in Thursday's general election, creating new uncertainties as the country prepares to negotiate its departure from the European Union.

June 09, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)