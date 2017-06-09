A Dimon Heir Will Leave J.P. Morgan

Continue Reading Below

J.P. Morgan said Matthew Zames, its chief operating officer who was once seen as a possible successor to CEO James Dimon, is leaving the bank.

Goldman Sachs Joins Bond ETF Party

Goldman Sachs Group launched an exchange-traded fund Thursday that gives investors a cheap way to invest in corporate bonds.

Wells Fargo's New Mission: Growth, Not Scandal

Wells Fargo has spent months trying to fix the aggressive sales culture that got it in some much trouble. Now, it's confronting a new challenge: growing again.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

SEC Announces Enforcement Division Leadership

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced Thursday that veteran litigator and former prosecutor Steven Peikin will co-direct its enforcement division.

Jeb Hensarling Sets His Post-Choice Act Agenda

House Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling (R., Texas) on Thursday set out his agenda for the next few months as the House considered his plan to undo significant parts of the 2010 Dodd-Frank law.

What's in the Financial Choice Act

The House passed the Financial Choice Act, which aims to revamp the rules the financial-services industry has to follow. The move marks the first time Republicans have passed broad legislation aimed at replacing the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial-overhaul law, the Obama-era response to the financial crisis.

Private-Equity Funds Place Multibillion-Dollar Bets on Asia

Morgan Stanley and Hong Kong-based All-Stars Investment are separately planning to raise billions of dollars to invest in Asian companies, in a sign of how the region is becoming a hotter draw for global money.

House Passes Bill Rolling Back Wall Street Rules

The House voted for a sweeping rewrite of rules governing Wall Street, an opening Republican bid to encourage economic growth by loosening regulation of the financial sector.

Berkshire Unit Settles With California Regulator Over Workers Comp Insurance

A unit of Berkshire Hathaway will be able to sell a revised version of its controversial workers' compensation insurance policies in California following a settlement with the state's top insurance regulator.

GOP Lawmakers Signal CFTC Budget to Stay Flat

Congressional Republicans expressed misgivings about increased funding for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, signaling they favor the administration's request to hold its budget steady at $250 million.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)