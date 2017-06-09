Oil Recovers Slightly, Eyes on U.S. Crude Stocks

Continue Reading Below

Oil futures edged up but were still heading for a weekly loss after rising U.S. stocks raised doubts that production cuts are achieving their goal of draining global inventory.

Exxon Rebuts Allegations it Misled Investors on Climate

Exxon Mobil Corp. pushed back on Friday against accusations that it misled investors on how it accounts for climate change risks, saying in a legal filing that the claims by New York's attorney general are "inflammatory, reckless and false."

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Climbs by Eight

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by eight in the past week to 741, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Qatar Restrictions Confuse Oil, Gas Traders

Conflicting restrictions on Qatari oil and gas shipments have sown confusion among Middle East energy traders, as the diplomatic rift between a Saudi-led group of Arab countries and Qatar widens.

Statoil Revives BP's Plans to Drill in Great Australian Bight

Norway's state-owned oil giant Statoil has revived plans dropped by BP to drill deepwater wells in a search for oil off Australia's southern coast.

Puerto Rico Utility Deal Shows Signs of Unraveling

A $9 billion restructuring deal covering debt belonging to the Puerto Rican utility known as Prepa is at risk of collapsing as U.S. officials supervising the island's finances struggle to reach consensus on the merits of the agreement.

Cuomo, ConEd Dispute Cause of Subway Disruptions

One month after a power outage snarled the morning commute for hundreds of thousands of New York subway riders, the state's governor and the electrical utility have yet to settle on a reason for the interruption.

States Tell EPA They'll Fight Should U.S. Relax Vehicle Emissions Rules

More than a dozen attorneys general wrote to the EPA chief to vow a legal fight to block regulators from easing vehicle emissions standards, as the Trump administration wants to reconsider Obama-era regulations.

Effort to Crush Shale Producers Only Made Them Stronger

Surging productivity in America's shale oil patch is an indirect result of pressure applied in recent years by OPEC and may have permanently lowered oil prices.

Toshiba Unaware Its Nuclear Unit Was Preparing for Bankruptcy, Timeline Shows

Toshiba didn't know its U.S. nuclear subsidiary was preparing for a bankruptcy filing even after the unit had hired lawyers for the task, according to court records and Toshiba's official timeline.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2017 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)