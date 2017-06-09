Oil Recovers Slightly, Eyes on U.S. Crude Stocks

Oil futures edged up but were still heading for a weekly loss after rising U.S. stocks raised doubts that production cuts are achieving their goal of draining global inventory.

Statoil Revives BP's Plans to Drill in Great Australian Bight

Norway's state-owned oil giant Statoil has revived plans dropped by BP to drill deepwater wells in a search for oil off Australia's southern coast.

Qatar's Regional Rivals Ratchet Up Pressure in Widening Middle-East Rift

Qatar's regional rivals accused the country of supporting and harboring dozens of individuals and organizations linked to terrorism, widening the rift between some of the U.S.'s closest Middle Eastern allies.

Cuomo, ConEd Dispute Cause of Subway Disruptions

One month after a power outage snarled the morning commute for hundreds of thousands of New York subway riders, the state's governor and the electrical utility have yet to settle on a reason for the interruption.

States Tell EPA They'll Fight Should U.S. Relax Vehicle Emissions Rules

More than a dozen attorneys general wrote to the EPA chief to vow a legal fight to block regulators from easing vehicle emissions standards, as the Trump administration wants to reconsider Obama-era regulations.

Toshiba Unaware Its Nuclear Unit Was Preparing for Bankruptcy, Timeline Shows

Toshiba didn't know its U.S. nuclear subsidiary was preparing for a bankruptcy filing even after the unit had hired lawyers for the task, according to court records and Toshiba's official timeline.

Hedge Fund Looks to Shake Up BHP Billiton's Board

Tribeca Investment Partners is holding talks with possible board candidates as it looks to a sweeping overhaul of the resources giant.

Arab States Drawing Up List of Demands for Qatar

Arab states are drawing up a list of demands that Qatar must meet in order to return to normal diplomatic and economic relations, including scaling back the Al Jazeera media network, officials involved in the discussions said.

U.S. Oil Exports Double, Reshaping Vast Global Markets

American oil exports are emerging as a disruptive new force in global markets, making their way to more than 30 countries since a ban on them was lifted in 2015.

Regional Rift Hits Container Shipments to Qatar, but Not LNG Exports

Three days into a diplomatic fallout between Qatar and its neighbors, container cargoes heading toward the tiny Arab nation are choked but crucial natural-gas exports haven't been affected.

