U.S. Crude Falls to Another One-Month Low

Oil prices edged lower Thursday, near lows going back to last year with traders still fearing the implications of an unexpected addition to U.S. crude inventories from last week.

Toshiba Unaware Its Nuclear Unit Was Preparing for Bankruptcy, Timeline Shows

Toshiba didn't know its U.S. nuclear subsidiary was preparing for a bankruptcy filing even after the unit had hired lawyers for the task, according to court records and Toshiba's official timeline.

Hedge Fund Looks to Shake Up BHP Billiton's Board

Tribeca Investment Partners is holding talks with possible board candidates as it looks to a sweeping overhaul of the resources giant.

Arab States Drawing Up List of Demands for Qatar

Arab states are drawing up a list of demands that Qatar must meet in order to return to normal diplomatic and economic relations, including scaling back the Al Jazeera media network, officials involved in the discussions said.

U.S. Oil and Gasoline Supplies Surprisingly Rise

U.S. crude-oil and gasoline inventories both unexpectedly increased by 3.3 million barrels for the week ended June 2, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

U.S. Oil Exports Double, Reshaping Vast Global Markets

American oil exports are emerging as a disruptive new force in global markets, making their way to more than 30 countries since a ban on them was lifted in 2015.

U.S. Emissions Suit Against Fiat Chrysler Sent to California Court

The U.S. Justice Department's lawsuit accusing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of using illegal software to cheat on emissions tests with diesel-powered vehicles is headed to a California court to join other widespread litigation against the auto maker, according to an order from a group of federal judges.

Regional Rift Hits Container Shipments to Qatar, but Not LNG Exports

Three days into a diplomatic fallout between Qatar and its neighbors, container cargoes heading toward the tiny Arab nation are choked but crucial natural-gas exports haven't been affected.

Russia Could Buy Back Stake It Sold in Rosneft

Russia's sale of one-fifth of its state-owned oil company to Qatar and commodities giant Glencore had an unusual provision: Russia agreed to buy a stake back.

The Rising Stakes for Tesla in China

Elon Musk hasn't said much in presentations or earnings calls about the China strategy, a glaring omission given China's increasing importance.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2017 00:15 ET (04:15 GMT)