EU Opens In-Depth Probe Into Qualcomm-NXP Deal

Continue Reading Below

Qualcomm's bid to acquire NXP Semiconductors NV faces an in-depth probe by the European Union on concerns the deal could lead to higher prices, less choice and reduced innovation in the semiconductor industry.

Talks to Combine Neiman Marcus and Saks Have Stalled

Takeover talks between Neiman Marcus Group Inc. and the parent of Saks Fifth Avenue have stalled, according to people familiar with the matter, leaving the department store owners to chart their own paths through a difficult retail landscape.

Glencore Swoops In on Deal for Rio Tinto's Australian Coal Mines

Glencore offered over $2.5 billion to buy a major piece of Rio Tinto's Australian coal business, swooping in to disrupt an agreed-upon deal to sell the assets to a Chinese company.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Carrefour Taps New CEO for Digital Makeover

Carrefour named Alexandre Bompard as its next chief executive, tapping someone who has gone toe-to-toe with Amazon.com to help close its e-commerce gap.

WTO Faults U.S. on Subsidies to Boeing

The World Trade Organization ruled the U.S. failed to adequately eliminate all illegal state subsidies to Boeing in a move that could trigger retaliatory sanctions from the European Union.

U.S. to Continue Probe Into Canadian Jet Sales

U.S. trade officials said that they would continue a probe into alleged unfair price discounting of passenger jets by Bombardier Inc., fueling a dispute that has riled the Canadian government and threatens a big defense sale by Boeing Co.

Exxon Rebuts Allegations it Misled Investors on Climate

Exxon Mobil Corp. pushed back on Friday against accusations that it misled investors on how it accounts for climate change risks, saying in a legal filing that the claims by New York's attorney general are "inflammatory, reckless and false."

Digital Realty, DuPont Fabros Merge in $4.95 Billion Deal

Digital Realty said Friday that it reached a deal to buy fellow data center company DuPont Fabros in an all stock transaction worth about $4.95 billion.

Asian Tech Firms Look to Climb Out of Silicon Valley's Shadow

The U.S. had a clear advantage with the first wave of smartphone apps and software, but newer services like mobile payments, online shopping or messaging-service platforms appear to be evolving more quickly in Asia.

Airbus Upbeat on Airliner Market but Cuts Own Outlook

Airbus raised its forecast for industry-wide plane deliveries for the coming 20 years, despite signs of a slowdown in orders.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)