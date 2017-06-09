EU Opens In-Depth Probe Into Qualcomm-NXP Deal

Qualcomm's bid to acquire NXP Semiconductors NV faces an in-depth probe by the European Union on concerns the deal could lead to higher prices, less choice and reduced innovation in the semiconductor industry.

Carrefour Taps New CEO for Digital Makeover

Carrefour named Alexandre Bompard as its next chief executive, tapping someone who has gone toe-to-toe with Amazon.com to help close its e-commerce gap.

WTO Faults U.S. on Subsidies to Boeing

The World Trade Organization ruled the U.S. failed to adequately eliminate all illegal state subsidies to Boeing in a move that could trigger retaliatory sanctions from the European Union.

U.S. to Continue Probe Into Canadian Jet Sales

U.S. trade officials said that they would continue a probe into alleged unfair price discounting of passenger jets by Bombardier Inc., fueling a dispute that has riled the Canadian government and threatens a big defense sale by Boeing Co.

Digital Realty, DuPont Fabros Merge in $4.95 Billion Deal

Digital Realty said Friday that it reached a deal to buy fellow data center company DuPont Fabros in an all stock transaction worth about $4.95 billion.

Asian Tech Firms Look to Climb Out of Silicon Valley's Shadow

The U.S. had a clear advantage with the first wave of smartphone apps and software, but newer services like mobile payments, online shopping or messaging-service platforms appear to be evolving more quickly in Asia.

Airbus Upbeat on Airliner Market but Cuts Own Outlook

Airbus raised its forecast for industry-wide plane deliveries for the coming 20 years, despite signs of a slowdown in orders.

Sirius XM to Invest $480 Million in Pandora

Sirius XM will get a foothold in advertising-supported streaming music and help Pandora Media shore up its balance sheet by buying a $480 million stake in the streaming-music company.

L'Oreal to Sell Body Shop to Natura Cosmeticos

L'Oreal SA said Friday it has entered exclusive talks to sell The Body Shop to Natura Cosméticos SA, after reviewing the strategic options for what has been the French beauty-products company's worst-performing business in recent years.

BCBG Unveils Going-Concern Bankruptcy Sales

Women's clothing retailer BCBG Max Azria Group LLC announced bankruptcy deals worth $165 million to sell off its core businesses, which would live on as a going concern.

