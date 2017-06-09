EU Opens In-Depth Probe Into Qualcomm-NXP Deal

Qualcomm's bid to acquire NXP Semiconductors NV faces an in-depth probe by the European Union on concerns the deal could lead to higher prices, less choice and reduced innovation in the semiconductor industry.

Digital Realty, DuPont Fabros Merge in $4.95 Billion Deal

Digital Realty said Friday that it reached a deal to buy fellow data center company DuPont Fabros in an all stock transaction worth about $4.95 billion.

WTO Faults U.S. on Subsidies to Boeing

The World Trade Organization ruled the U.S. failed to adequately eliminate all illegal state subsidies to Boeing in a move that could trigger retaliatory sanctions from the European Union.

U.S. to Continue Probe Into Canadian Jet Sales

U.S. trade officials said that they would continue a probe into alleged unfair price discounting of passenger jets by Bombardier Inc., fueling a dispute that has riled the Canadian government and threatens a big defense sale by Boeing Co.

Carrefour Taps New CEO for Digital Makeover

Carrefour named Alexandre Bompard as its next chief executive, tapping someone who has gone toe-to-toe with Amazon.com to help close its e-commerce gap.

Sirius XM to Invest $480 Million in Pandora

Sirius XM will get a foothold in advertising-supported streaming music and help Pandora Media shore up its balance sheet by buying a $480 million stake in the streaming-music company.

BCBG Unveils Going-Concern Bankruptcy Sales

Women's clothing retailer BCBG Max Azria Group LLC announced bankruptcy deals worth $165 million to sell off its core businesses, which would live on as a going concern.

L'Oreal to Sell Body Shop to Natura Cosmeticos

L'Oreal SA said Friday it has entered exclusive talks to sell The Body Shop to Natura Cosméticos SA, after reviewing the strategic options for what has been the French beauty-products company's worst-performing business in recent years.

Myomo Completes IPO

Medical-robotics maker Myomo Inc. has completed its initial public offering, taking it a step closer to becoming the first company to list on a major U.S. exchange through a little-used provision of federal law known as Reg A+.

Dollar Tree Faces Off With Sycamore Partners

The nation's largest chain of dollar stores is set to square off with a New York private-equity firm over a deal gone awry.

