Microsoft Seeks Closer Partnerships With Chinese Firms

Microsoft has forged closer partnerships with Chinese companies as the market environment has changed, said Alain Crozier, the company's chairman for Greater China.

Ford Offering Buyouts to About 15,000 Workers

Ford is offering buyout packages to about 15,000 salaried workers in North America and Asia in a cost-saving move that's aimed at boosting profits amid slowing sales in the U.S. and China.

Houzz Raising $400 Million at $4 Billion Valuation

Home remodeling site Houzz Inc. is finalizing a deal to raise $400 million in an investment that values the eight-year-old company at about $4 billion.

U.S. Tech Companies Now Copycats of Chinese Peers, Andreessen Horowitz Partner Says

Chinese technology companies have long had a reputation of being copycats of Western peers, but U.S. companies have recently begun to return the favor, said a partner at prominent venture-capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.

Yuri Milner: Online Spending Will Fuel World-Wide Growth

Massive growth in online spending will help fuel world-wide growth in the technology sector in the next decade, Yuri Milner, founder of DST Global, said at The Wall Street Journal's D.Live Asia 2017 conference.

SoftBank to Buy Two Pioneers in Advanced Robots

Japan's SoftBank said it would buy Boston Dynamics and Schaft, two pioneers in advanced robots, from Google's parent Alphabet.

IBM Strikes 10-Year Cloud Deal With Lloyds Bank

The $1.79 billion contract is expected to provide Lloyds with a secure, private cloud that allows the company to significantly speed up the deployment of new applications and scale them in a more cost-efficient way, IBM officials said.

JD.com Plans Expansion in Developing Markets

The Chinese online retailer is looking to enter countries with similar characteristics to Indonesia, where it already has a subsidiary.

Uber in Talks to Acquire Team of Car-Parking Startup Luxe

While Uber Technologies wrestles with a string of controversies, the ride-hailing company is in advanced talks to acquire much of the engineering team from a struggling car-parking service, according to people familiar with the matter.

Ctrip.com: We Can Grow at Home and Overseas

Ctrip.com International has more room to expand at home and abroad as Chinese travel demand grows, Chief Executive Officer Jane Sun says.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)