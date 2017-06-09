SoftBank to Buy Two Pioneers in Advanced Robots From Alphabet

Continue Reading Below

SoftBank said it would buy Alphabet's Boston Dynamics and Schaft, two pioneers in advanced robots, as the Japanese company pushes into smart robotics technologies.

Ford Offering Buyouts to About 15,000 Workers

Ford is offering buyout packages to about 15,000 salaried workers in North America and Asia in a cost-saving move that's aimed at boosting profits amid slowing sales in the U.S. and China.

Houzz Raising $400 Million at $4 Billion Valuation

Home remodeling site Houzz Inc. is finalizing a deal to raise $400 million in an investment that values the eight-year-old company at about $4 billion.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Yuri Milner: Online Spending Will Fuel World-Wide Growth

Massive growth in online spending will help fuel world-wide growth in the technology sector in the next decade, Yuri Milner, founder of DST Global, said at The Wall Street Journal's D.Live Asia 2017 conference.

New Ping An Insurance Fund Is Hunting for Fintech Investments

Ping An Insurance is using a newly-launched fund to hunt for financial technology and health care-technology investments in the $10 million to $30 million range, a top executive said.

IBM Strikes 10-Year Cloud Deal With Lloyds Bank

The $1.79 billion contract is expected to provide Lloyds with a secure, private cloud that allows the company to significantly speed up the deployment of new applications and scale them in a more cost-efficient way, IBM officials said.

Saks Owner Hudson's Bay to Cut About 2,000 Jobs

Hudson's Bay Co., owner of Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor, said it would eliminate about 2,000 positions as part of restructuring efforts, the latest sign of deepening distress in the retail sector.

Airbus CEO Braces for Protracted Fraud Probes

The chief executive of European plane maker Airbus SE is bracing for prolonged investigations by government antifraud authorities before various probes are completed even as the company has stepped up efforts to enhance compliance procedures.

FDA Pushes to Get Endo's Opana ER Opioid Off the Market

The FDA asked Endo Pharmaceuticals to remove its Opana ER from the market, citing links to drug abuse, in what the agency called its first effort to halt sales of an opioid pain drug.

A Dimon Heir Will Leave J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan said Matthew Zames, its chief operating officer who was once seen as a possible successor to CEO James Dimon, is leaving the bank.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2017 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)