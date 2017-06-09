MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Tipped For More Gains As Investors Weigh Up U.K. Election Results

Gains set to continue for Wall Street from Thursday

U.S. stock futures were moving modestly higher in early trade on Friday, as investors weighed up the implications of a surprising result in the U.K. election as a dramatic week of events drew to a close.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 27 points, or 0.1%, to 21,161, while S&P 500 futures gained 2.8 points, or 0.1%, to 2,433.25. Nasdaq-100 futures added 3.75 points to 5,896.75.

U.S. stocks managed modest gains on Thursday, with the Dow industrials less than 0.1% higher and the S&P 500 up 0.65 point. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4%, closing at a record.

In that session, equities nabbed mostly modest gains after investors shrugged off the testimony of former FBI Director James Comey (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/here-are-the-key-takeaways-from-comeys-testimony-2017-06-08-17103012) in front of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee and its potential threat to destabilize U.S. President Donald Trump. Banks and uitilties rose as the idea of the so-called reflation trade seemed to show signs of revival.

That reflation trade is linked to investor optimism over the expectations for growth-friendly policies from Trump.

U.S. stock futures were tracking gains in Europe, where the FTSE 100 index moved 0.6% higher, getting a boost (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/ftse-100-futures-swing-higher-as-pound-sinks-to-7-week-low-2017-06-09) as the British pound slumped (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/pound-tumbles-to-7-week-low-as-uk-exit-poll-points-to-hung-parliament-2017-06-08)on the election result. With results in for all but a few seats in the U.K. general election, the vote has ended in a "hung parliament," (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/uk-general-election-results-in-a-hung-parliament-2017-06-09) where no single party holds a majority.

See:'Worst possible outcome' -- analysts react to U.K. early election results (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/worst-possible-outcome-analysts-react-to-uk-early-election-results-2017-06-08)

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has reportedly said she would not step down (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/uk-prime-minister-theresa-may-says-she-wont-resign-after-election-reports-2017-06-09), amid pressure for her to quit after what many see as a disastrous election campaign. Instead, she is looking to form a minority government, where her Conservative Party would need to rally outside support in each parliamentary vote.

The lack of a clear winner in the ballot also creates many questions for the Brexit process, analysts said. May called the election as a way to strengthen her hand ahead of negotiations for the U.K. to exit from the European Union. She had faced hurdles in parliament to her approach.

The only top-tier economic data scheduled for release Friday is an update on wholesale inventories for April, due at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

Other markets: The British pound sank to seven-week low against the dollar, dropping to $1.2724 from $1.2957 in late trading on Thursday. The dollar was firmer across the board (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dollar-rises-pound-hits-7-week-low-as-uk-heads-for-hung-parliament-2017-06-09), with the U.S. dollar index , which compares the dollar to a half-dozen major rivals, rising to 97.42 from 97.02 late Thursday.

Crude oil prices (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/oil-prices-pinned-down-by-strong-dollar-supply-worries-2017-06-09) traded mostly flat, while gold edged lower.

In Asia (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/nikkei-returns-to-20000-as-asian-markets-warily-eye-uk-election-2017-06-08) , the Nikkei 225 index gained on yen weakness, returning to the 20,000 level, with other markets mixed.

