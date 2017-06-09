Malaysia Industrial Output Growth Slower Than Expected in April

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysia's industrial production grew at a slower-than-expected pace in April, as declines from mining and electricity activities were offset by strong output from manufacturing, official data showed Friday.

The 4.2% rise in the industrial-production index, which measures output from mines, factories and power plants, was slower than the median 4.7% growth expected by 10 economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. It was also slower than March's 4.6% growth.

The latest data followed a 20.6% year-over-year growth in exports for April that also missed expectations. The surge in shipments of electronics was partly offset by a fall in exports of refined petroleum products in that month.

Output from the key manufacturing sector grew 6.7% in April, faster than March's 5.9% growth, according to the data from the statistics department.

Electricity output declined 1.5% in April, extending a contraction of 0.2% in March.

Output from the mining sector dropped 2.0% in April, versus a 2.0% rise in March, mainly because of a decrease in crude-oil output.

